Graduates
Kathleen Ann Ragon, daughter of Phillip C. and Mary Rose Ragon of Franklin, graduated May 10 from the University of Connecticut, earning the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 3:31 am
