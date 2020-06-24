Graduates
Adriani Samuel Cherico, son of Susan Hamilton Cherico of Clarion and the late Bruce Cherico, graduated from medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 31, earning his degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
Graduates
