Dean's list

Nick and AJ Howard, both of Venus, have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Clarion University.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

  • From staff reports

Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.

Tri-county area reports 70 cases, 3 additional deaths

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.

OC to stay remote when school resumes

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.

Tri-county area adds 63 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

About People

  • From staff reports

PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…

Franklin revises garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.

Venango exceeds 2,000 cases
Venango exceeds 2,000 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.

Tri-county adds 79 virus cases
Tri-county adds 79 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.