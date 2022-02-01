Dean’s list

Hope Kellner, a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School, was named to the dean’s list for the third straight semester at Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York.

National Fuel bills to decrease

  • From staff reports

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that takes effect today.

Getting It Right

Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

About People

PROMOTED — Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) announces the promotion of Lara Bell to Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, serving the entire bank.

ENGAGEMENT: Creighton/Wilkins
ENGAGEMENT: Creighton/Wilkins

Brian and Darla Creighton of Cranberry have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Lois Gregg, first; and Barb Crudo and Pat Stewart, second.

Getting it right

The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…

Flu cases continue to rise

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.