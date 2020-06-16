Achievements
Morgan Vincent, daughter of Scott and Robin Vincent of Franklin, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. She is a junior with a double major in chemistry and mathematics.
Achievements
