University of Kansas honor roll
Alicia Breedlove, of Oil City, is among more than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 27, 2020 @ 2:19 am
University of Kansas honor roll
Alicia Breedlove, of Oil City, is among more than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.