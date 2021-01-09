Dean's list
Bailey Thompson, son of Brian and Julie Thompson of Cranberry, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Health has announced a drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
Dean's list
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
The Oil City School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Oil City High School auditorium.
A food pantry distribution planned for Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin has been canceled due to the pandemic.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
Monday is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania's 15th District in the U.S. House, issued this statement Wednesday evening:
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a repository property in Marienville and tabled the sale of another Marienville property.
HARRISBURG - Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions in Washington, D.C.:
Schill announces district judge reelection bid
Oil City saw more than $11.5 million in new construction in 2020 with most of the work focused on commercial projects.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced eight new virus-related deaths and 75 additional cases were reported from the tri-county area.
CLARION - There will be some changes at the Clarion County Courthouse this year.
Harold Best was reelected chairman of the Cranberry Township supervisors at a reorganization meeting Monday.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.
Venango County jail warden Kelly McKenzie is retiring in February.
Robert and Ruth Miller of Utica will celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday.
State Rep. Lee James took the oath of office Tuesday to begin his fifth term representing the 64th District in the state House of Representatives.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
Graduates
CLARION - American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, has been chosen as one of six finalist in the "Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest" with a grand prize of $50,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.
A ceremony recognizing the career and retirement of Marilyn Black, the Oil Region Alliance vice president of heritage development, is now streaming on YouTube.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plans display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project (Route 62/322/8) in Franklin.
Ted Tharan was elected 2021 chairman of the Clarion County commissioners during the panel's reorganization meeting Monday.
The 2020 Oil Valley Film Festival held online last month featured 27 films from around the globe.
The Joy Global division was known as Joy Mining Manufacturing in Franklin.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
Virtual meeting set
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the intent of some Republican senators to oppose certifying the presidential election results:
