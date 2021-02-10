Dean's list
Hope Kellner, a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School, was recently named to the dean's list at Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 2:31 am
Dean's list
Hope Kellner, a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School, was recently named to the dean's list at Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York.
Glenn R. "Dick" and Mary F. McElhattan of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The VA Clinic on the Oil City-Franklin Road has been administering COVID vaccinations to veterans who qualify.
Venango County is planning to bring in an interim warden for the Venango County jail until a new warden is hired.
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert with Acoustic Earle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dean's list
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY - The State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) has cited four local bars and taverns for various offenses related to being open during a state-ordered, COVID-19-related, shutdown.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners approved two applications Tuesday for projects designed to aid economic development in the region.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.
Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries are reopening for public access Monday, Feb. 15.
UPMC Northwest is pressing hard on state health officials to provide large shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to begin scheduling clinics to administer the vaccine.
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Donna Whitton of Newmansville. The article was submitted by her family.
The following students at Venango Technogy Center were recognized for the second nine weeks marking period. The students recognized earned a grade of 93% or higher:
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Here is a list of the United Way-sponsored learning hubs in Venango County.
Residents on a portion of Division Street in Oil City will be surveyed next week to determine eligibility for a street paving project.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
Belles Lettres - Carlin Almes and Sis Enos drew the winning ticket numbers for the recent raffle held at the Belles Lettres Club.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Clarion Hospital will close its inpatient obstetrical unit and open a Women's Care Center at BHS Clarion Trinity Point.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has listed information on its website as to area COVID-19 vaccination sites.
ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
Chief deputy sheriff will seek Forest sheriff nod
Forest County commissioners presented updates on vaccine distribution in the county and broadband access at their meeting Wednesday.
Republican state lawmakers from the area aren't happy with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday voted to approve a $25,000 allotment and $2,000 for vehicle insurance for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.
BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:
The Welker & Maxwell Store at 2 E. First St. in Oil City was built in 1889, and the three-story brick building offered a wide range of merchandise until the store closed in 1984.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Cranberry 1 BR, incl w/s/g/wash/dryer, central air, 3 sta…
Gatesman Auto Body. Now Hiring Auto Body Tech. Full Time.…
Reward for return of 2 chain saws, gas cans & other l…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Debora…