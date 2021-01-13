Dean's list
Ashley Laing, a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
Venango County commissioners talked about broadband expansion in the county during the panel's monthly meeting Tuesday.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
KNOX - Keystone School District Superintendent Shawn Algoe will step down from his position, effective Jan. 29.
New construction for 2020 jumped more than $1 million from the previous year in Cranberry Township.
Today marks the 10th annual Kate Newman Day in Oil City that honors a woman who always loved her hometown and whose legacy lives on four and one-half years after her death.
James assigned to House committees
99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
Dennis Farms, a family-owned maple farm in Cooperstown, is one of many Pennsylvania farms that has gotten creative to participate in and benefit from the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Venango County's three public libraries will remain closed to public access for an indefinite period because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department honored one of its own on Friday with a 15-unit fire truck parade past his home.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
The state Department of Health has announced a drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
The Oil City School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Oil City High School auditorium.
A food pantry distribution planned for Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin has been canceled due to the pandemic.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…
Monday is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson, who represents Pennsylvania's 15th District in the U.S. House, issued this statement Wednesday evening:
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a repository property in Marienville and tabled the sale of another Marienville property.
HARRISBURG - Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions in Washington, D.C.:
Schill announces district judge reelection bid
Oil City saw more than $11.5 million in new construction in 2020 with most of the work focused on commercial projects.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced eight new virus-related deaths and 75 additional cases were reported from the tri-county area.
CLARION - There will be some changes at the Clarion County Courthouse this year.
Harold Best was reelected chairman of the Cranberry Township supervisors at a reorganization meeting Monday.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.
Venango County jail warden Kelly McKenzie is retiring in February.
Robert and Ruth Miller of Utica will celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday.
State Rep. Lee James took the oath of office Tuesday to begin his fifth term representing the 64th District in the state House of Representatives.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
