Dean’s list
Truman Littler of Oil City has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Youngstown State University.
Jan. 11, 2000
Clarion County and Titusville will receive substantial funds through the state’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing programs.
The Karma Concert Series has a lineup of performers ready to entertain the community the rest of this month.
Venango Archaeology
CONNEAUT LAKE (AP) — The iconic Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park is no more, but officials say it wasn’t destroyed by a fire at the park last week.
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit articles and photos to be included in the newspaper’s annual Business Review and Forecast.
The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.
Jan. 10, 2000
Jan. 8, 2000
APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…
Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.
Don and Ellen Wilson of Franklin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 30.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
Jan. 7, 2000
A Fairmount City man was shot in his right leg in a hunting accident Dec. 31 in a wooded area along Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
Relay for Life teams in Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days fundraiser.
There are still seats available on a bus traveling to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life that will take place Friday, Jan. 21.
Clarion Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Rimersburg Medical Center.
Jan. 6, 2000
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has substantially increased.
The Life Center is hosting a viewing of “Roe V Wade,” a PG-13 movie about the 1973 court decision on legalized abortion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Clarion County Judge Sarah Seidle-Patton conducted a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for elected county and municipal officials, school board members and election workers.
Franklin has submitted a new application to the McElhattan Foundation, this time for targeted neighborhood sidewalk improvements, city council heard Monday at its regular meeting.
Jan. 5, 2000
At the close of the Clarion County commissioners’ Tuesday morning reorganizational meeting, during which the commissioners were elected to individual posts, the ZOOM session took a bizarre turn.
Clarion University will host its 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Eagle Commons.
PITTSBURGH — Melissa Hart, a three-time Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives and former state senator, has announced her candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania.
Jan. 4, 2000
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Oil City TOPS — Eight TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1963
Jan. 3, 2000
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
