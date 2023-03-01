Dean’s list

Jaylynn Little of Mayport was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.

Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.

Getting it right

Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin was married to Donald Karns before he passed away in 2013. Her parents were John and Anna Petersen, and her daughter’s name is Linda.

Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.