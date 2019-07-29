President's list
Mitchell Littler of Oil City has been named to the president's list at Youngstown State University for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the 2019 spring semester.
Littler, an Oil City High School graduate, is the son of Dan and Lisa Littler of Oil City.
He is majoring in philosophy at Youngstown State.
To be eligible for the president's list, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for at least 12 semester hours of classes.
Dean's list
Truman Littler of Oil City has been named to the dean's list at Youngstown State University for the 2019 spring semester.
Littler, an Oil City High School graduate, is the son of Dan and Lisa Littler of Oil City.
He is majoring in music education vocal at Youngstown State.
Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.