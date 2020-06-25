Dean's list
Logan Stahl, an Oil City High School graduate, finished his junior year with a 4.0 grade point average at Carnegie Mellon University, where he was named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dean's list
Logan Stahl, an Oil City High School graduate, finished his junior year with a 4.0 grade point average at Carnegie Mellon University, where he was named to the dean's list for the spring semester.