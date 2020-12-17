Dean's list
Andrew Gonzales, of New Castle, was named to the dean's list at University of Akron.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 17, 2020 @ 5:23 am
Dean's list
Andrew Gonzales, of New Castle, was named to the dean's list at University of Akron.
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners, during their board meeting on Wednesday, said several poles will soon be installed for a project to provide broadband access to several areas of the county.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Meryle Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
How Gov. Tom Wolf's directives aimed at restaurants and taverns can be enforced is questionable.
Franklin state police have released more details of a UTV crash in Canal Township that fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man on Tuesday afternoon.
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 counties.
HARRISBURG - State police announced Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting feedback on its Route 68/Dolby Street and South Leatherwood project via an online survey.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.
Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Cloyd Hollen of Sugarcreek. The article was submitted by his family.
An additional $600 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $49,486.35.
Cranberry schools will remain on pause until at least Jan. 4 when the school board will hold a special meeting to decide if the district should remain in the remote learning mode.
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop small this holiday season by offering free local delivery.
Forest County's Shop with a Cop will look different this year.
There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries closed access to the public on Monday.
STRATTAVILLE - Members of the Clarion-Limestone School District community have come up with an idea to help brighten the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a Holiday Light Tour caravan.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.
Virtual caroling
The following students at Franklin Area High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Franklin
A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…
HARRISBURG -Five area video gaming terminal rooms are among 40 statewide that are under Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board orders to close beginning today.
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes." With three children ages 5 and under, my wife and I have come to our own conclusion about what two things are certain with children: questions and repetition.
Congratulations Susan Ritchey of Cooperstown Santa Search…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Administration on the Estate of Vern…
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the Estate of D…