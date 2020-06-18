Dean's list
Meredith Burkhart, of Clarion, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dean's list
Meredith Burkhart, of Clarion, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.