Scholarships

Three local students have been named winners of scholarships through the Belles Lettres Club.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.

Snapshot of recent cases

  • From staff reports

The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.

About People

  • From staff reports

97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

'It was a wonderful fair'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.

  • From staff reports

Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.