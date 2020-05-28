Graduates
Grant Rodgers graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 77F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 7:29 am
Graduates
Grant Rodgers graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering.