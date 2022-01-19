Dean’s list

Justin “Boots” Heller was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Penn State Behrend, where he finished the semester with a 3.51 grade point average.

Community News

Flu numbers increase in Clarion, Venango

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties has again increased, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — 13 TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.

Community News

Club Notes

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

Community News

Free movie at the Barrow

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.