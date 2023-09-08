Graduation
Lindsay Homan, of Oil City, and Robin Moore, of Emlenton, are members of the first graduating class of master of science in physician assistant studies at William A. Passavant Memorial Center. The graduation took place in late August.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 7:02 am
Lindsay Homan, of Oil City, and Robin Moore, of Emlenton, are members of the first graduating class of master of science in physician assistant studies at William A. Passavant Memorial Center. The graduation took place in late August.
Graduation
NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …
Bridge Buddies
The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Rehearsals for the Venango Chorus will begin Monday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Clarion County girls will compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the “Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced legislation designed to fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses, according to a Senate news release.
Canines, felines and assorted other furred and feathered Venango County residents are invited to bring their humans to downtown Franklin on Saturday for this year’s PetFest.
The annual Fall Gas Up at Drake Well Museum and Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Venango County Housing Rehabilitation Program, on Friday, will launch a pilot program component to address needed rehabilitation projects for rental units.
Two months out from the Nov. 5 general election, Oil City Mayor Bill Moon announced a write-in campaign to keep his job for another four years.
Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Dean’s list
Grove City College’s Project on Rural Ministry is hosting a “Leading Like Jesus” conference on Sept. 15 and 16 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., in Grove City.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The following is Oil City’s paving schedule this week. The schedule is dependent on weather.
Sept. 7, 2001
A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday morning at the new LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) Northwestern PA Venango County Day Center in Cornplanter Township.
A free health screening has been planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Southside Neighborhood Hub, 106 Walnut St., Oil City.
Laurelbrooke Landing will hold an antique car show and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 133 Laurelbrooke Drive, in Brookville.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Chamber of Commerce is getting into the Halloween spirit with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is now accepting applications for the following grants:
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
An Oil City High School freshman has created a little free library for her Girl Scout Silver Award Project.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.
Sept. 6, 2001
The second installment on Amish life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City.
The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.
Darl and Marilyn Black, of Cochranton, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary this year.
Oil City TOPS
Venango County Democrats
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
Those who have lost a four-legged, furry or feathered friend have a new place in Venango County where they can go in their time of loss.
Sept. 5, 2001
Rod and Deb Sweetapple of Clintonville celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on Monday.
The Franklin Water Department and Fire Department will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until the job is complete.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has announced the winners of its third annual Oil Region tourism awards.
Venango County will host Recovery Day — a celebration of people who are recovering from addictions — from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bandstand Park in Franklin.