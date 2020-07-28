Dean's list
Alexander M. Empson, son of Danielle and Joel Wright of Franklin and Curtis Empson of Meadville, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Robert Morris University School of Engineering, Math and Science. He is majoring in mechanical engineering. Maxwell T. Empson, son of Danielle and Joel Wright of Franklin and Curtis Empson of Meadville, earned a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology. He is majoring in automotive restoration and collision repair.