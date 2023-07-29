Dean’s list
Some area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
Oil City Class of 1952
Bridge Buddies
July 30, 2001
The Oil City Police Department is asking area residents to contact police if they are missing a bicycle as they have a large amount of recovered bicycles from the area.
Sweltering heat did not deter seniors from attending the annual senior citizens day Friday at the Clarion County Fair.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
Residents can still make plans to attend a meeting Monday that is focused on broadband access and availability.
Nancy and John Hines, of Cooperstown, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Kenneth and Deborah Sharpe, of Seneca, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today.
HARRISBURG — After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has announced it is maintaining a statewide drought watch.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
Nursing students at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will not see their tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, the school announced.
Oil City School District has announced orientation and registration dates for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Chuck Justice & the Junkyard Lawyers.
July 28, 2001
Franklin business Victorian City Art and Frame has opened a second location in Oil City to serve the artist community there.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.
Jim and Pennie Fee, of Oil City, will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Friday, July 28
Wednesday was Disability Awareness Day at the Clarion County Fair, and disabled people had the opportunity to enjoy all that the fair had to offer.
The third and final Clarion Summer Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 5.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Dave and Marsha Knox of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug. 4.
July 27, 2001
Cranberry School Board members discussed the ongoing renovation project at the high school and elementary school at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The Venango Conservation District board of directors received the State Conservation Commission’s Leadership Excellence Award last week.
Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio, has promoted Joshua Fye to senior vice president, commercial banking team leader in Pennsylvania.
July 26, 2001
Bridge Builders Community Foundations (BBCF) has announced that 130 students were awarded scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.
Oil City Class of 1961
July 25, 2001
The Franklin Fine Arts Council is seeking volunteers who want to help with its mission of promoting the arts, supporting events, and enhancing vitality and quality of life in the community and region.
FISHER — The northern Clarion County community of Fisher came alive Saturday for the first Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department Vendor and Artisan Show.
PennDOT and various safety partners hosted a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
Here is a rundown of the winners in the various categories in the Oil Heritage Festival parade on Saturday:
July 24, 2001