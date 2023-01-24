Dean’s list

Dylan Salsgiver, a 2019 Cranberry High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Slippery Rock University with a 4.0 grade point average.

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

JOINS LAW FIRM — Alexander L. Spaid, a 2014 Franklin High School graduate, has joined the Dale Woodard Gent McFate Law Firm in Franklin as an associate attorney. Spaid is a 2018 Grove City College graduate and obtained his law degree from the Duquesne University School of Law in 2022 He was …

Caden Toscano, a 2021 Rocky Grove High School graduate, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn-Highlands Community College.

About People

CARD SHOWER — A card shower will be held for Kathleen Fye, who will celebrate her 97th birthday on Saturday. Fye is a former Oil City elementary school teacher. Cards may be sent to her at 11981 Route 338, Knox, 16232.

Oil Country Bluegrass Festival returning

  • From staff reports

After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, Venango County Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Oil City Arts Council are bringing back the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.