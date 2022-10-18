Achievements
Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, is one of 62,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs. She won the Rural and Small Town Award.
Members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1967 held their 55-year reunion Sept. 23-24, starting with a dinner at Hoss’s in Cranberry.
Larry and Ann Jamison of 1019 Forest Drive, Summerville, will mark their silver wedding anniversary today.
Oil City TOPS
90th BIRTHDAY — Grace Blauser Confer, a former Oil City resident, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21. Confer worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Oil City Hospital for several years and later worked at Pinegrove Elementary School. Cards may be sent to her at 941 S…
Keystone High School Class of 1961
Oct. 18, 2000
Franklin School District curriculum director Christina Cohlhepp told school board members during a work session meeting on Monday night that the district is working on curriculum maps for each subject and each grade, which are in the process of being posted to the district website.
The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday.
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign continues and has raised $9,262 so far.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oct. 17, 2000
Various local emergency responders along with area residents participated in Fire Prevention Night on Friday at the Cranberry Mall.
The Oil City Fire Department handed out about 460 coats to children in need in Venango County this year through its Coats for Kids Program.
A new hair and beauty salon in downtown Franklin is holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. today.
Editor’s note: Michelle Inciarrano, a contributing writer to the newspaper from Oil City, provides a firsthand account of what it was like to be in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.
A local organization, Poets Against Racism, will conduct a poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Oil City Library.
James and Suellen Gourley of Clarion will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
Oct. 16, 2000
A community meeting for residents of Clinton, Irwin and Victory townships will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a referendum that will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls Nov. 8.
The major service project of the Winnifred Tonkin Guild is underway in Venango County.
The Harrisville Community Band will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Harrisville fire hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Oct. 14, 2000
Barrow Card Party
95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.
Monday, Oct. 17
Oct. 13, 2000
Mental health cases are on the rise in Clarion County as well as across the state and nation, according to the county’s mental health administrator.
Venango County will sponsor a collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronic items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Franklin City Council will hold its annual budget workshop on Monday, starting at 4 p.m.
About 100 children participated in Central Elementary School’s Walk and Bike to School Day on Wednesday.
The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry will hold its annual meeting following its regular board meeting at noon Tuesday.
Clarion GOP sets fall banquet
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Oil City Class of 1963
Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery: