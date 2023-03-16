Dean's list

Several local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Thiel College in Greenville.

Analysis underway for Allegheny Forest project
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.

Clarion Chamber plans March 29 job fair
  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.

Getting It right

Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.

Kelly co-introduces bill to incentivize healthy living

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…

Coffee In Between to close
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.