Graduates
Shelby May Deets, daughter of Lola M. Smith of Titusville and Daniel G. Deets of Oil City, earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Clarion University. She graduated Aug. 7 with summa cum laude honors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graduates
Shelby May Deets, daughter of Lola M. Smith of Titusville and Daniel G. Deets of Oil City, earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Clarion University. She graduated Aug. 7 with summa cum laude honors.