Dean's list
Corrin Nicole Toscano was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Gannon University. She completed her freshman year with a 4.0 grade point average.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 8:15 am
Dean's list
Corrin Nicole Toscano was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Gannon University. She completed her freshman year with a 4.0 grade point average.