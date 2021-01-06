Effort helps girl get chair

- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.
- From staff reports
-
Robert and Ruth Miller of Utica will celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. Lee James took the oath of office Tuesday to begin his fifth term representing the 64th District in the state House of Representatives.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, has been chosen as one of six finalist in the "Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest" with a grand prize of $50,000.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - There will be some changes at the Clarion County Courthouse this year.
- From staff reports
-
Harold Best was reelected chairman of the Cranberry Township supervisors at a reorganization meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County jail warden Kelly McKenzie is retiring in February.
- From staff reports
-
Monday is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
- From staff and wire reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.
- From staff reports
-
A ceremony recognizing the career and retirement of Marilyn Black, the Oil Region Alliance vice president of heritage development, is now streaming on YouTube.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plans display for the Liberty Street Streetscape Project (Route 62/322/8) in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Ted Tharan was elected 2021 chairman of the Clarion County commissioners during the panel's reorganization meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The 2020 Oil Valley Film Festival held online last month featured 27 films from around the globe.
- From staff reports
-
The Joy Global division was known as Joy Mining Manufacturing in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
- From staff reports
-
ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- From staff reports
-
Virtual meeting set
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding the intent of some Republican senators to oppose certifying the presidential election results:
- From staff reports
-
On Sept. 25, 1998, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shimmied across western Pennsylvania in a region that rarely experiences such events. Most prior Pennsylvania earthquakes had been registered in the Lancaster County area.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Peg Carey of Conneautville. The article was submitted by Cindi and Rhonda.
- From staff reports
-
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its required annual purchased gas cost projection for gas purchases to be made from Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Daria Elizabeth Belis Hutchinson of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.
- From staff reports
-
The Erie Catholic Diocese announced Friday that three clergy who helped celebrate Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin over the Christmas holiday have tested positive for COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.
- From staff reports
-
MIDDLETOWN - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said its toll increases that were announced earlier this year will take effect Sunday just after midnight.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man named to Plastics Hall of Fame
-
Hess to move into role of newspaper publisher
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Numbers tell the local virus story
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
-
Reeling in the fish
-
Fire and ice
-
'It's time to get them back'
-
In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in December
-
Man accused of hitting landlord with shovel
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT VACANCIES CHILD SPECIFIC …
Hiring Local Driver - CDL Class A required. Truck runs ar…
I would like thank all who sent flowers, cards, and made …
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
I sincerely thank all that called, sent cards, Facebooked…
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
2,000 and it's a Deal!
-
Is Claypool slumping?
-
There shouldn't be gray areas when it comes to the Hall
-
Oilers earn state awards
-
Failure has somehow become the Pirates' idea of success
-
Everything you need to know for the 2020-21 NHL season
-
Steelers won't be denied
-
Bucs gift Bell trade
-
Knights set for opener
-
Titans unveil all-decade teams
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of breaking into home
-
Man waives hearing in rape, sex assault case involving minor
-
Man accused of hitting landlord with shovel
-
Clintonville house fire
-
No injuries in Cranberry Township crash
-
OC woman facing drug charges
-
Perry Township crash
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
No injuries in Oilcreek Township crash
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iraq team working to 'neutralize' mine found on oil tanker
-
Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church
-
US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension
-
Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 vaccine doses
-
Chief: Police didn't show care for Andre Hill after shooting
-
Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19
-
Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
-
North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
-
Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo
-
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting