Effort helps girl get chair

Marvin Miller of Cranberry stands with Brooklyn Alderette, 13, of Pinegrove Township, who is using her new Trac chair to help her enjoy the outdoors. Miller and his wife, Connie, organized a fundraiser called "Brooklyn's Dream" to purchase the chair for Alderette. She is a seventh grader at Cranberry High School and is the daughter of Stefanie and Dustin Knight. "She loves hunting and fishing and anything outside," her mother said. (Contributed photo)
Tri-county's jobless rate continues to fall
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

Thompson, Kelly to oppose Biden's votes
  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.

About the grant

  • From staff reports

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

About People

  • From staff reports

ANNIVERSARY - Dan and Carol Walters of Vowinckel celebrated their 61-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 31, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kane. They are the parents of five children, Rhonda Kifer and her husband, Larry, of St. Augustine, Florida, S…

Tri-county adds 162 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

Lawmakers' views on $2,000 payment
  • From staff reports

The following federal legislators from the state released the following statements on President Donald Trump's request to increase individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

Thompson: Measure does some good things

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The passage in Congress of the National Defense Authorization Act was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus relief bill, but U.S Rep. Glenn Thompson says there were some important provisions in the defense bill.

Tri-county area adds 56 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan - with certain modifications - used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.