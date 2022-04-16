Andrea and Zak Clifford of Franklin look on as their son, Sebastian, who is 1 and a half years old, joins the fun at Fountain Park on Friday night during Franklin’s Easter egg hunt. The hunt was Sebastian’s first.
Photos by Brad Lena
A good crowd turned out for Friday's Franklin Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.
CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.
MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.