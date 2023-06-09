HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.

“This risk-limiting audit conducted by counties decisively confirms the accuracy of the outcome of the May primary,” Schmidt said. The audit provides "a scientifically designed and statistically sound procedure to confirm whether counties’ voting systems tabulated paper ballots accurately enough that a full hand-count would produce the same reported outcome.”

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

State agencies propose mitigation land bank

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…

Community News

State eliminates Medicaid provider enrollment application backlog

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.

Community News

Pathways expansion project gets conditional OK

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.

Community News

Butler VA to host veteran resource fair

  • From staff reports

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Safari. Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about veterans’ benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.

Community News

Fetterman, Casey co-sponsor bipartisan bill on spotted lanterfly

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute o…

Community News

State provides some tips while wildfire smoke raises concerns

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.