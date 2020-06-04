Emergency blood drive scheduled

Community Blood Bank will hold an emergency blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the former Verizon store in the Cranberry Mall.
The blood bank said most blood types are at fewer than a one-day supply.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 2:17 am
Community Blood Bank will hold an emergency blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the former Verizon store in the Cranberry Mall.
The blood bank said most blood types are at fewer than a one-day supply.