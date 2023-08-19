A public gathering to examine the future of the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange.
The program will be presented by Emlenton Area Ambulance governing body members Trevor Hile and Rick King.
Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
Rodney and Kathy Burkhardt of Lucinda will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Kathy Rapp will host a town hall event for Forest County residents at 6 p.m. Monday at the Barnett Township building at 2301 Belltown Road in Clarington.
The City of Franklin has launched a new planning process to identify ways to enhance the safety and comfort of city streets for all road users.
The annual St. Michael Parish Labor Day Picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the grounds of the St. Michael social hall along Route 208 in Fryburg.
For the third time in 15 years, a former Franklin High School teacher has filed a lawsuit against the district.
Keystone School Board members unanimously approved a contract this week with the Wexford-based McClure Company for nearly $4 million worth of renovations at Keystone Elementary School.
CLARION — The annual common nighthawk watch by Seneca Rocks Audubon is underway and will continue through early September.
Bridges in Oil City will be closed for BridgeFest today and Saturday.
A grief share support group will meet over a 14-week period starting next month at the Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin.
The road closure for a bridge rehabilitation project on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, ended Thursday and the road has reopened.
A “loss of spouse” one-day grief seminar will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Atlantic Avenue Church at 160 Atlantic Ave. in Franklin.
DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will host a mini concert from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the museum’s third-floor ballroom.
Jim Self, an internationally-known tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, and his wife are continuing their longtime support for students studying brass at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Venango County Recovery Celebration Committee is planning its annual event from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Bandstand Park in Franklin to coincide with National Recovery Month in September.
Oil City’s popular BridgeFest event will return to the city’s bridges Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-six films representing eight countries will screen during the 2023 Oil Valley Film Festival on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Oil City Library, and on Sept. 10, at The Pointe.
With the aid of a Creative Ventures Grant from ARTS Oil City, a Titusville artist will bring skills for the big screen to the local small-town scene.
Reno residents have received much support during their water crisis over the past four weeks, including a fundraising event at Wanango Country Club earlier this month.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the OnSolve company for a CodeRED public safety alert system.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on progress at 100 Seneca in Oil City during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 23rd annual first-day-of-school celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is seeking recipes for a commemorative cookbook for this year’s 70th Autumn Leaf Festival scheduled from Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties, including two in Venango County, were selected to expand access to electric vehicle charging, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.