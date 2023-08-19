A public gathering to examine the future of the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange.

The program will be presented by Emlenton Area Ambulance governing body members Trevor Hile and Rick King.

Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.