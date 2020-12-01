Emlenton woman marks her 100th birthday

Vida Pyle Murray of Emlenton marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Born in Pioneer, she grew up in McClintockville and attended the school in Renfrew before enrolling at Oil City High School.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 6:21 am
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
An additional $1,940 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $46,996.35.
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Usoff of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.
HARRISBURG - A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a resolution Friday disputing the results of the general election in the state.
Despite being two days after Thanksgiving, Christmas hasn't started yet. In fact, Advent doesn't even start until tomorrow, and then we still have 26 days before Christmas truly arrives.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
A book written by a former Franklin-area resident about his recollections of the village of Galloway can be purchased in a couple of ways.
ERIE - In response to a holiday season that will be like no other, the Diocese of Erie has launched Simply Celebrating, a new micro-site to help people fill Advent and Christmas with simple, meaningful and fun activities. It can be found at http://www.eriercd.org/christmas.
City crews will pick up leaves next week in the following areas:
The Oil City IOOF Lodge 589 received its charter in September 1866.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Edie Foster, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Gene Wagner, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.