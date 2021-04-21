ENGAGEMENT: Beach-Burris

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.
Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.
You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…