ENGAGEMENT: Daugherty/Steinert

Sally Daugherty has announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Jamie Renee Daugherty, to Dr. Brian Michael Steinert, both of Greensburg.
Daughterty is the daughter of Keith and Sally Daugherty of Venus. She graduated from Cranberry Area High School and from the Northeast Campus of Mercyhurst University. She is a medical assistant at Elevation Medical Weight Loss in Monroeville.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.