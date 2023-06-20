ENGAGEMENT: McKinney/OBrien

Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.
McKinney is a 2003 Franklin High School graduate and is also a West Virginia University graduate, having received her bachelor of science degree in 2007. She continued her education at the University of St. Augustine, where she received her doctorate of physical therapy in 2011.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Security cameras have been installed at the Franklin wastewater treatment plant on Elk Street, and more are being planned for installation at the 9th Street water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority heard at the panel’s meeting this week.
Historians Cecelia “Cece” Otto and Jennifer Sopko will talk about how amusement parks became vital to community life in the 19th and 20th centuries during a program at 7 p.m. Friday at the Venango Museum.
Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.