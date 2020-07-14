ENGAGEMENT: Mortimer, Paxton

Jolene Mortimer of Wooster, Ohio, has announced her engagement to James Paxton, also of Wooster.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Oil City High School. She is the daughter of Patrick and Karen Mortimer of Oil City.
