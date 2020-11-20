ENGAGEMENT: Nichols-Kaye

David Kaye, Ashley Nichols

Ashley Nichols of 946 Elk St., Franklin, and David Kaye of 106 Ochs Lane, Lucinda, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

She is the daughter of Eisa Lindner of Naples, Florida, and James Stoops of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

