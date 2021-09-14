ENGAGEMENT: Ritchey/Haggerty

Paige Ritchey and Dalton Haggerty of Oil City announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Ritchey is the granddaughter of Nancy and William Baker of Oil City and Susan and Jerry Ritchey of Dempseytown. She graduated from Oil City High School and is obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice at Clarion University.
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …
Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday said his office has been receiving phone calls from parents since the state-issued order of face masks in schools was issued Aug. 31.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …