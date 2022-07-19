ENGAGEMENT: Shull/Ochs

Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.
Shull graduated from Cranberry High School in 2008 and from Penn State University in 2011 with a degree in hotel and restaurant management. She is currently pursuing a masters degree in food safety at Michigan State University.
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.
FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…