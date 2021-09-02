ENGAGEMENT: Stearns-Craig

The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in both Clarion and Forest counties is in line with this week’s western Pennsylvania average of $3.23, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In Venango County, however, the average price is $3.34.
TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…
The Derrick celebrated a milestone in its long, distinguished history on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1971, with the publication of its special centennial edition to mark the 100-year anniversaries of the newspaper and Oil City.
MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.