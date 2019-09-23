Mike Fuoco of Bradford adjusts the magneto of a rare Crawford Lobouth engine that was manufactured in Bradford, during an open weekend for the Coolspring Power Museum in Coolspring on Saturday. The 1927 engine is believed to be the only one of its kind remaining. Fuoco grew up in the oil and gas fields around Bradford and saw many of the engines in action. (By Randy Bartley)
Mike Monnier, a volunteer staff member at the Coolspring Power Museum, stands in one of the galleries at the museum Saturday in Coolspring. The 400 engines on display once powered the oil and gas industry in the region. (Photo by Randy Bartley)
COOLSPRING - The quiet Jefferson County village of Coolspring was anything but quiet Saturday. It was an open weekend for the Coolspring Power Museum and that meant that the largest collection of internal combustion engines in the world were humming.
The Power Museum presents a history of industrial internal combustion engines. Engines in the museum's collection range in size from fractional horsepower up to 600 horsepower.