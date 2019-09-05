The Venango Chamber Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its fall concert.
The first rehearsal will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at Franklin City Hall, followed by one each week for the six weeks leading up to the concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its fall concert.
The first rehearsal will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at Franklin City Hall, followed by one each week for the six weeks leading up to the concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.