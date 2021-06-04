Mini Indie Fest

The Oil City Arts Council will host a Mini Indie Music Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Town Square in Oil City.

Hasson worked in oil, banking businesses

  • From staff reports

William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Venango County Relay for Life fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cranberry Mall parking lot.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

22 Years Ago - June 2, 1999

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

