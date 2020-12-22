The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.

The information can be found on a new microsite, Simply Celebrating, at http://www.eriercd.org/christmas.html.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.

Community News

Franklin revises garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

COLUMN: Child proclaims the story of a wonder for the ages
Community News

  • By KAREN PARSH

The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.

Community News

Christmas Eve services

  • From staff reports

Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

Community News

CCED touts 2020 accomplishments

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.

Community News

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 83 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

Community News

Tri-county adds 84 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.

Community News

Titusville Hospital receives vaccine

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.