All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Erie will comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's order that all K through 12 schools close for the next two weeks, beginning Monday.
"I realize that Governor Wolf's announcement has raised a host of questions," Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie, wrote in a brief statement to administrators. "I wish I could say I have all of the information, but I do not. Each school community will need to think through all of the implications associated with school closure," he added.