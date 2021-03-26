Erie Diocese leaders praise Catholic school personnel

Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
Bishop Lawrence Persico and Superintendent of Schools Jim Gallagher said that "while many are impressed with the more than $47 million taxpayer dollars Pennsylvania saves each year because of the 30 Catholic schools in the diocese, we want to underscore that none of it would be possible without the significant commitment and generosity of teachers, staff, administrators and board members.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.