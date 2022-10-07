Erie Philharmonic to perform in Oil City

The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.
The concert will feature concertmaster Ken Johnston and an all-star lineup of Erie Philharmonic musicians with an exclusive performance of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and other works by Bach, Mozart and Vivaldi.
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.