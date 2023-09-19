Erie VA Medical Center named among best in nation

ERIE — The Erie VA Medical Center, which serves more than 22,000 veterans across a six-county area that includes Forest and Crawford, was named a top VA Medical Center in the United States for patient experience, according at a VA news release.

Erie VAMC Director John A. Gennaro accepted the Veterans Health Administration Best Experience Award on behalf of the local facility and its five county VA clinics during the 2023 VA Customer Experience Symposium last week in Washington, D.C.

Grove City named among best colleges

  • From staff reports

GROVE CITY — Grove City College is a top choice for students pursuing STEM and professional degrees, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.

4-part journaling class offered

  • From staff reports

Local writer Jill Harry will teach a free, four-week class on journaling in Franklin, which will run from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and Nov. 4 at the Barrow-Civic Little Theatre.

Girl Scouts to hold information night

  • From staff reports

Oil City area girls entering kindergarten through grade 12 and adults are invited to attend a Girl Scouts information night during a free sign-up event for girls and caregivers from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Oil City Public Library.

State recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh, along with leaders from multiple state agencies and suicide prevention advocacy groups, joined together Monday to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

ORAS to hold public night

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Casey introduces bill on Medicaid for children

  • From staff reports

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced the Medicaid for Every Child Act, which would automatically enroll all children through age 18 in Medicaid, according to a news release from his office.

About People

NEW MANAGER — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Alan Johnson as the Park Operations Manager of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex in McKean County. Johnson assumed operations of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Compl…

About People

RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…

Casey co-sponsors bill on gun legislation

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.

Thompson co-sponsors bill on MIAs, trade partners

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…