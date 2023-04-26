A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program is seeking more local general contractors to include in its growing pool to conduct whole-home rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
Oil City artist Rachel Stine, owner of textile and fiber art business Querida Designs, has been accepted into Chicago’s annual One of A Kind Show in the “Emerging Artist” category, ARTS Oil City announced this week.