Esch installed as president
Contributed photo

Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Bradford campus. Gallagher praised Esch for his progress that had been made at both campuses under his leadership. “I am confident that both campuses will thrive under your leadership. This is a place that inspires a sense of community, and I can’t think of anyone more fitting to be president than Rick Esch,” Gallagher said.

Community News

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Grants awarded for park projects in Clarion County

  • From staff reports

Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.

Getting It Right

Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.

Military

Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

About People

DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…

