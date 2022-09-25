Esch installed as president

Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Bradford campus. Gallagher praised Esch for his progress that had been made at both campuses under his leadership. “I am confident that both campuses will thrive under your leadership. This is a place that inspires a sense of community, and I can’t think of anyone more fitting to be president than Rick Esch,” Gallagher said.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Kleck of Franklin. The article was submitted by his daughter, Theresa Nestor.)
The continuing Lyric Theatre rehabilitation project in Oil City has been buoyed by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant that was announced Friday by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Cranberry Township supervisors have applied for funding that would help a bridge project and two township parks.
Sept. 25, 2000
The labor shortage has had an impact on Clarion County townships, and a resolution was adopted at Thursday’s annual Clarion County Association of Township Officials convention that could help remedy the situation.
The Venango Youth Choir will begin rehearsals Monday.
Kelly to speak Saturday
Dr. Richard and Mary Anne Borland of Kennerdell will mark their 55th wedding anniversary today.
Clarion Garden Club
There’s only one week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest in which they could win $500.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Wilma Jeanne Bailey of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Bailey.)
Sept. 23, 2000
Friday, Sept. 23
Clarion TOPS
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during a brief meeting Wednesday.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Sept. 22, 2000
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Sept. 21, 2000
Oil City Class of 1967
Oil City Class of 1975
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee reviewed two events held last week at the mall: the Cranberry Expo and the Cranberry Festival.
Valley Grove School Board members met Monday for their monthly work session after an open house and meet the teams event at Rocky Grove High School.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The courtyard area near the cafeteria at UPMC Northwest, an outdoor escape for visitors and health care professionals, was recently renovated.
A presentation on honey bees will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Scrubgrass Grange.
Access to more books to read has been made possible with the dedication on Monday of a new Little Free Library on the UPMC Northwest campus, along the walking trail and just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.
Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1962
Sept. 20, 2000
Sept. 19, 2000
Zachary E. Wenner, a former Oil City resident and 2002 Oil City High School and Venango Technology Center graduate, has retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Gordon “Sam” and Gloria Boals of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
